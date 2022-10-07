KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — At a glance, you may dismiss Uncle Duck as just a place that sells fish balls as it's on their Chinese signboard.

Sure, that is their signature item but as the owner is a Hong Kong native, they also serve excellent cha chaan teng eats.

Previously, they operated the popular Hong Kong Food Culture at Low Yat Plaza for 18 years before it shuttered in February this year.

The emphasis of the menu is their fishballs. Made in-house, these are delicious bites with just the right balance of bounciness.

Their handmade fish balls are also great and can be ordered on its own or with noodles.

What I found incredibly good were their cuttlefish balls. These are on another level of deliciousness with that umami flavour from dried cuttlefish and a much firmer bite.

You can order their fish balls with noodles for RM11 or enjoy them on their own. It's served with a clear broth. If you want to have a taste of everything in a bowl, there's a mixed variety of fishball and various fried beancurd items as a set for RM14.80 with a drink. It is served with their signature condiment of dried prawns and chillies. Since I loved their cuttlefish balls, I ordered it with noodles for RM15. This was served with a piece of fish skin and spinach.

I was also ecstatic that they offer spicy fish balls or what we usually call curry fish balls (RM6 for six fish balls). These fried fish balls with their golden exterior are stewed in this lightly spicy but fragrant curry sauce that I couldn't stop eating. Definitely a re-order for my next visit.

Relish the fried 'kway teow' with beef and crunchy bean sprouts for a satisfying meal.

If you're dining here with a big group of people, you can add small bites to accompany your meal. There's fried fish skin, fried fish cake made with ikan parang, crispy dry tofu and fish paste roll. I went for the fried pig's intestines (RM9) since that is something I really like.

While the texture of the intestines were exceptionally crunchy, the big drawback was the pungent smell. Another item I tried out was the Swiss chicken wings (RM8.50), a classic Hong Kong food item, which tasted pretty good too.

The menu also includes wantan noodles with prawn wantans. You also have fresh grouper fish, seafood or oysters paired with soup and a choice of rice or noodles. There's also beef brisket kuey teow soup.

Don't forget to order the spicy fish balls so you feel you're back walking at a Hong Kong street.

What's also popular is their selection of fried noodles and rice. High on the list is the fried kway teow with beef (RM15.50). You can also opt for pork or chicken, if you prefer. The thick rice noodles are the type you just cannot stop eating with tender sliced beef and crunchy bean sprouts.

Apparently another winner is their Yang Chow fried rice so that's next on my list for a re-visit. There's also a beef fried rice too. If you prefer other types of fried noodles, there's quite a few varieties to choose from like spicy XO noodles with seafood or even an eggy sauce with seafood or beef brisket with hor fun.

You can also order rice with various types of cooked dishes like sweet and sour pork, curry beef brisket and beef or fish with ginger. A popular pairing is steamed pork belly slices with mui choy, which many rave about.

There's also Swiss chicken wings too, an iconic Hong Kong item (left) and Fried pig's intestines were super crunchy but sadly, they had a pungent taste (right).

Steamed egg custard for dessert with a smooth texture and it's not too sweet.

For dessert, there's tong sui like black sesame paste, almond milk, red bean and walnut paste. I tried the steamed egg custard (RM7) which I enjoyed with its smooth texture. Moreover it wasn't too sweet and you get to choose whether you want it cold or hot.

I guess everyone would order their milk tea (RM5.50) but this version tends to be milkier as the taste of the tea doesn't come through much. It may be better to stick to the lemon tea.

As this place is right next to the Pudu market, it's best to go on Monday when the market is less active. Alternatively go at dinnertime when the market is closed. Otherwise, parking will be a nightmare unless you park further away and walk, which is what I did.

The eatery gets busy on weekends with families dining here.

Look for its distinct green signage at the street just next to the Pudu market.

Another alternative is their branch called Uncle Duck & Food Express that opened at Jalan Tiong, Third Mile Off Jalan Ipoh (Facebook: @uncleduckfoodexpress).

They also offer various food items which are frozen and pre-packed, if you want to cook at home. This includes their fish balls, curry fish balls and various dishes.

Restoran Uncle Duck 得哥魚蛋粉, 50, Jalan Yew, Pudu, KL. Open: 10.30am to 9.30pm. They close two days in the month Facebook: @UncleDuckRestaurant