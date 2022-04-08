Phase four takeaway: Taman Cheras' John Noodle House serves up a comforting bowl of 'hor fun' with bouncy prawn 'wantans'

The prawn wantans with 'hor fun' was what attracted me to visit John Noodle House in Cheras – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 – I discovered this noodle place at busy Taman Cheras via Facebook. What attracted me was the prawn wantans, which I love eating.

The place which started in 2015 is side by side with various famous eateries like Kui Lam pork noodles, YanKee beef noodles and more.

Since I visited it on a Sunday, the traffic was chaotic with long queues to get into that busy square that also has a wet market. If you prefer to avoid the traffic, they can also arrange to send you the food via a third party delivery company provided you pay the charges.

The menu is all about noodles with the signature items being their chicken hor fun with soup (RM7) and the one which I wanted which was the prawn wantans hor fun (RM7.50).

Their chicken 'hor fun' is a little different with hearty slices of chicken breast, a prawn and a sweet tasting chicken broth laced with prawn oil.

Unlike the usual shredded chicken noodles, this place serves a more substantial version with thick cut chicken breast meat. You also get a small sea prawn with the head intact.

I really enjoyed the broth that had the distinct sweet chicken and prawn taste. It's the type where the prawn taste is more restrained. You won't get thirsty drinking down this broth too.

For those who hate eating bean sprouts, you will be happy to discover they omit them. Instead you get a lot more chives inside it which I much prefer.

The prawn wantans are lovely with two pieces of prawns that have a crunchy bite

For the prawn wantan version, you get four large pieces with your noodles. If you prefer just the wantans, you can also order five pieces for RM7 as a side item. The wantans have a really nice bite with the two prawns inside. I finished them quickly and wanted seconds.

You also have a pig stomach bee hoon in white pepper soup (RM7.50). The soup isn't as fiery as that in other places but it does have a pleasant hum of the white pepper.

Another comforting choice is their pig stomach pepper soup which features a milder soup, tender pieces of pig stomach and sweet tasting radish

This would be perfect for a cold, rainy day as the pepper warms the body. The slices of pig stomach are well prepared without any funky smells and tender to the bite.

What I really enjoyed were the thick cut pieces of white radish. These were soft and had absorbed all that sweet soup, making them the first item I finished from the bowl.

Don't forget to order the cuttlefish balls too as they complement the meal well

Accompany this meal with their cuttlefish pork meatballs (RM6.50 for five pieces). These meatballs can be addictive too as they have a lot of bite and flavour from the dried cuttlefish used. It's served with pepper soup.

For added protein, try the smoked chicken which has much more flavour

For the side dish, order the smoked chicken (RM9) versus the poached chicken (RM9). The smoked version has much more flavour and it's nice enough on its own that you don't need any sauces. They also serve this with noodles.

They also have poached chicken breast served on a bed of bean sprouts

You cannot choose the part of the chicken here as they only give you a deboned chicken breast. Both chicken dishes are served on a bed of poached bean sprouts and soy sauce.

If you prefer rice for your meal, you can also order dishes such as the chicken, choy sum with oyster sauce or the pig stomach with the pepper soup.

What also impressed me about this place was how neat and clean the whole environment is, making it a great place to dine in.

The broths are all well prepared too without extra oil which I appreciate a lot. Service was also efficient for me when I waited for my takeaway. They also make a really nice fuchuk barley drink with ginkgo. It's creamy and served piping hot for you to enjoy.

John Noodle House, 30, Lorong Lobak, Taman Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Tel:+6012-6928668. Open:7.30am to 2.30pm. Closed on Monday. Facebook: @John-Noodle-House/876358079123835