KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A man believed to be a foreign national was found dead at Gat Lebuh Macallum in George Town, Penang, early today, with injuries on his head suspected to have been caused by a blunt object.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was discovered at about 12.05am by officers from the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters who were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

Timur Laut district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said officers initially found the man unconscious in an open area behind an apartment building.

“There were visible injuries on the victim’s head and checks at the scene found that he had no identification documents.

“The victim is believed to be a foreigner in his 20s and was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said preliminary findings from the scene and injuries on the victim’s body indicated that he was likely assaulted.

A post-mortem conducted at the Penang Hospital Forensic Medicine Department confirmed that the cause of death was head injuries resulting from blows with a hard, blunt object.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and police are conducting further investigations.

Those with information are urged to contact the investigating officer at 019-2327008 or report to the nearest police station.