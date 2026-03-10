KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10 — Jars begin to fill and boxes are tied with ribbon. The approach of Hari Raya means it’s time to start stocking up on Raya treats again.

This year, three local bakers offer their own interpretations of festive indulgence — familiar bakes gently coaxed towards the spirit of the season.

We begin, happily, with brownies. But no ordinary brownies.

At Fox Paradox Café, which has outlets in Ampang and Setia Alam, their aptly named “Really Good Brownies” have been reimagined with festive dates just in time for Raya.

These Date Brownies are dark and weighty, their crumb dense with good chocolate. Tucked within are toasted dates, their sweetness less syrupy than one might expect.

Dip the brownie in house-made ‘kaya’. — Pictures courtesy of Fox Paradox Café

Instead, they carry a soft caramel warmth that gradually unfolds against the cocoa’s bittersweet depth. The texture lingers just long enough on the teeth before melting away.

Then comes the unexpected companion: a small pot of house-made kaya.

Dip the brownie into this unmistakably Malaysian jam and experience something truly different this festive season. Though a limited time offering, I can absolutely see this going down a treat all year round.

Where these brownies embrace indulgence, the biscuits from Arifah Hot Oven move in the opposite direction.

Arifah Hot Oven’s light-as-air Cloud biscuits. — Pictures courtesy of Arifah Hot Oven

The Kajang-based bakery’s Cloud biscuits are as light as the name promises: pale, delicate things that crumble almost the instant they touch the tongue.

Their best-known version, the Nestum Cloud, pairs a buttery Nestum biscuit with a cap of strawberry meringue marbled in playful swirls of blue and pink. So airy it feels barely there.

Another variation, their Italian-inspired Tiramisu Cloud, begins with a chocolate biscuit, crowned with coffee-scented meringue and dusted lightly with cocoa.

Red Velvet Cloud (left) and Coconut Cloud (right). — Pictures courtesy of Arifah Hot Oven

The Red Velvet Cloud brings deeper crimson tones to the topping, while the Coconut Cloud folds roasted desiccated coconut into the biscuit itself before finishing with pandan-tinted meringue in soft green-and-white spirals.

These biscuits are dangerously easy to eat — the sort that vanish from a jar before anyone quite realises how many have gone.

Elsewhere, in the busy neighbourhood of Mont Kiara, The Buttercake Factory has spent more than a decade baking celebration cakes that lean cheerfully towards the decorative.

Eid Mubarak Cupcakes by The Buttercake Factory. — Picture courtesy of The Buttercake Factory

This season, their Eid Mubarak Cupcakes serve as small canvases for buttercream work. Each is piped by hand, the frosting coaxed into soft rosettes before being finished with festive fondant embellishments such as crescents and ketupats.

Alongside them are the Eid Mubarak Cakepops, designed to be handheld. Each neat sphere of cake is coated in chocolate and balanced on a stick, its surface dressed with Raya-themed trimmings in emerald and ebony.

These Hari Raya treats are meant to be shared, of course. A brownie dipped in kaya, a biscuit that crumbles like air, a cupcake piped with care: small gestures of sweetness marking the close of a month of restraint and the beginning of joyous gatherings once again.

Eid Mubarak Cakepops are designed to be handheld. — Picture courtesy of The Buttercake Factory

To learn more and order, visit the following:

Fox Paradox Café

Arifah Hot Oven

The Buttercake Factory