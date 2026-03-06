PETALING JAYA, March 6 — Hankering for a taste of Singapore Laksa? You’re in luck: CJ Singapore Laksa starts this week, bringing that fragrant laksa to PJ.

Operated by Christopher Khaw and his wife, Jess, this is their first F&B venture; both are Singaporeans.

The couple keeps it authentic by bringing in ingredients like the smooth, thick rice noodles from Singapore.

Instead of cutting them into smaller strands to be eaten with a spoon, they decided to leave them untouched.

Even the laksa paste is from Singapore, where the couple tweaks it to their preference, mirroring the Sungei Road Laksa in Singapore.

You may encounter bits of prawn shells inside your bowl because they use them to infuse the laksa broth with a mellow richness, rather than using dried prawns.

With less ‘santan’ the laksa is healthier and not overly rich (left). Thick, smooth rice noodles sourced from Singapore to maintain the same flavour (right). — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

A characteristic of this laksa, which is based on the Melaka Nyonya laksa, is that no curry powder is used but only lemongrass, turmeric, galangal and an assortment of spices are included.

This makes the laksa extremely drinkable... down to the last drop.

Down south, laksa bowls tend to be paler due to the use of coconut milk but this version is orangey since the couple is unsure whether locals can stomach the richness of the santan.

For me, the balance of coconut milk is perfect, otherwise indigestion looms or might even alarm my cardiologist.

Find the stall at the outside area, next to the economy rice spread. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The bowl is topped with shelled prawns, fresh cockles, a hard-boiled egg (halved), beancurd puffs and the distinctive finely sliced laksa leaves.

A dollop of chilli paste is placed on a spoon for you to mix in, giving the laksa a mild hit of spiciness.

A bowl of Singapore Laksa with their standard toppings is priced at RM10.

Dining is pleasant with the outside area facing the breezy roadside. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The best thing, too, is that one can now enjoy the Singapore Laksa along with a plate of Robert’s char kway teow, a well-cooked bowl of pork noodles and nasi lemak served with pork rendang from Porking Mad.

And of course, One Half Roastery is nearby to rescue you from a midday food coma with a shot of java.

CJ Singapore Laksa

Chuan Lee Restaurant

5, Jalan Bukit 11/2, Section 11, Petaling Jaya

Open: 9.30am to 2pm or until sold out

Days off depend on the coffee shop’s closure, which is announced on a noticeboard at the premises

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.