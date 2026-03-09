BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 9 — Police have arrested another man to assist in investigations into allegations of threats made against independent preacher Zamri Vinoth.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the man, in his 20s, was detained here last night.

“The man has been remanded for one day to assist in the investigation of the case under Sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said police are tracking down other individuals involved in the incident.

Yesterday, police confirmed the first arrest, a man in his 20s, after they received a report on the incident from Zamri, which was lodged at the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police headquarters.

The factory worker, who was remanded for four days to assist in the investigation into mischief causing damage to property and criminal intimidation against Zamri, was released last night after his remand period was revised by the court.

Earlier, Zamri uploaded a 19-second video on Facebook showing his vehicle being approached by a motorcycle carrying two men before several other men also approached, after which the vehicle was seen colliding with the motorcycle. — Bernama