KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched a five-year Capital Market Masterplan that he said will put people first, centring incentives for capital to move towards sustainable and equitable enterprises.

The Capital Market Masterplan 2026-2030 (CMP4) will serve as a strategic roadmap to bolster Malaysia’s financial market over the next five years, aiming to grow it from RM5.8 trillion to RM6.3 trillion by 2030, with a long-term vision of reaching RM20 trillion by 2045.

“Through the CMP, we seek to position Malaysia as a regional leader in responsible investment, where ESG principles, Shariah-compliant instruments and socially responsible investing are not peripheral considerations, but bona fide investment propositions,” Anwar said.

The Securities Commission said the masterplan will be built upon four interconnected themes: vibrancy, inclusivity, sustainability and regional opportunities.

It focuses on directing capital into high-growth, high-value sectors such as advanced manufacturing, the digital economy and green technology.

A significant highlight is the goal to mobilise RM90 billion to RM100 billion in cumulative financing for projects with measurable environmental and social impacts by 2030, as part of Malaysia’s commitment to net-zero goals and climate resilience.