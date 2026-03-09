KOTA BHARU, March 9 — Police have recorded statements from more than 10 individuals to assist in investigations into the case of a female trainee doctor who was found dead in a hostel room at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai recently.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said those called in so far include the victim’s family members, friends and lecturers.

“So far, police have not detected any criminal element in the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

“The case has also been taken over by the Kelantan police contingent headquarters for a more detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of death,” he told reporters after the An’Nisa Ramadan basket presentation ceremony for 60 asnaf and single mothers here today.

Mohd Yusoff said there were various claims, including that the victim may have experienced stress, adding that all these aspects were examined.

On Friday, Bernama reported that the female trainee doctor was found dead in a room at the hospital.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said police were informed of the incident at 9.55 am, before officers from the district Criminal Investigation Division and Kuala Krai police station rushed to the scene — Bernama