KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Residents in Kluang, Johor, have been urged to remain cautious after a video showing a tiger near a plantation area close to Kampung Rahmat, Sri Lalang, surfaced yesterday.

The tiger was believed to have been recorded by a plantation owner who was on his way to pick up a worker not far from the location, Harian Metro reported today.

According to reports, they first heard a noise before spotting the tiger crossing in front of their four-wheel-drive vehicle as they travelled along a dirt road leading to the plantation.

The animal disappeared briefly before reappearing behind nearby bushes close to the residents’ plantations.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed that the Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) had received a report on the sighting.

He said Perhilitan officers had already gone to the location to conduct further investigations.

“Anyone who encounters wildlife should not attempt to approach or disturb the animal as it may pose a danger.

“Please keep a safe distance from the area and report the sighting immediately to the police or Perhilitan,” he said when contacted.

Earlier, a 1 minute 36 second video circulating online showed the tiger moving slowly through bushes near the area.