ALOR SETAR, March 10 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has suspended, with immediate effect, the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence of an express bus driver involved in a crash that left 10 passengers injured at Km19 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Air Hitam in Johor yesterday.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the action was taken under Section 56 of the Road Transport Act 1987 pending completion of investigations into the accident.

He said the department has also instructed its enforcement team to conduct a JPJ Inspection and Safety Audit (JISA) on the bus to examine compliance with vehicle safety requirements.

“Our team has been instructed to carry out a JISA audit on the bus involved to review safety aspects and operational compliance,” he told reporters after the JPJ Kedah Singgah Sahur programme with the Kedah Motor Club early this morning.

He said that JPJ had checked the vehicle’s Speed Limitation Device (SLD) and found that the device’s certification remains valid until 2027.

“For now, the accident investigation has been handed over to the police as it involves a road crash, while JPJ will take enforcement action within the department’s jurisdiction,” he said.

In the 10pm crash, the bus is believed to have lost control at a bend before veering onto the road shoulder and overturning near Kampung Sepakat Baru.

The co-driver and nine passengers sustained injuries to the head, body, arms and legs.

In a separate development, Aedy Fadly said JPJ plans to increase the number of body cameras for enforcement officers.

He said the department currently has about 100 units, introduced in November last year, mainly used during road enforcement operations.

“So far we have seen their effectiveness, as officers are required to wear body cameras while carrying out operations. However, due to the limited number, they have to be used on a rotational basis,” he said.

He added that JPJ is now preparing a new procurement plan, including drafting tender specifications, to increase the number of body cameras to about 500 units or more, depending on the allocation approved. — Bernama