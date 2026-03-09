KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will personally monitor the evacuation of Malaysians from several countries affected by the conflict in the Middle East, following confirmation by the National Security Council (NSC) earlier today.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office, which is actively monitoring the situation, said Anwar is taking a serious view of the operation, which is in its final phase of preparation amid increasingly deteriorating security developments in the region.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the lives of Malaysians are a priority in any situation, especially in critical and unpredictable circumstances.

“The Prime Minister’s Office hopes that all government efforts — whether related to economic or security issues — can provide direct relief to the people while the impact assessment on the global economy is being actively implemented,” the statement read.

The statement added that Anwar, taking blessings during the Ramadan month, also prayed that the entire evacuation operation would be carried out smoothly for the safe return of all affected Malaysians.

Earlier, it was reported that Anwar had personally directed that all necessary measures be mobilised immediately to ensure the safety and welfare of Malaysians in the affected areas.

The NSC said the government is in the final phase of preparations to carry out the evacuation, which will be coordinated closely with the Foreign Ministry through Malaysia’s diplomatic missions in the countries concerned.

Based on the Foreign Ministry’s data, 641 Malaysians remain stranded in several affected countries, while 24,568 Malaysians had registered through the e-Konsular system as of March 7.

The conflict in the Middle East has escalated since February 28, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which were met with retaliatory attacks by Tehran against US interests in Gulf countries.