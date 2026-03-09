KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Federal narcotics police said today that an abandoned large-scaled drug-processing laboratory within a warehouse was discovered in Taman Perindustrian Subang, Subang Jaya following a public tip-off.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the abandoned laboratory was believed to have been set up by an international drug syndicate as early as October 2024, using fake identities to rent the premises.

He said police raided the site on March 2 after the warehouse owner alerted authorities during an inspection prompted by accumulated rental arrears.

“We believe the lab was hastily abandoned around last year when police intensified it’s crackdown on illegal drug labs nationwide,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

Hussein said chemicals stored in liquid and powder form were discovered during the raid, including 217 plastic drums and five bottles, along with several drug-processing machines.

Separately, Hussein said three local men, aged 27 to 38, suspected of distributing cannabis flowers, were arrested in a Klang Valley sting operation on March 5.

“A raid was conducted on a lorry parked at a terraced house in Taman Sri Rampai and 10 boxes believed to contain cannabis flower were seized worth up to RM10.2 million.

“All the three suspects acted as coordinator and runners respectively,” he said.

Active since last October, Hussein Omar Khan said the drugs were believed to have been sourced from the north before being transported south for distribution, potentially serving around 249,000 users.