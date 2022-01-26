McDonald’s Malaysia launches new ‘Order & Collect’ feature

The entrance of a McDonald’s branch in Kuala Lumpur is shown in this file photo. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SHAH ALAM, Jan 26 — McDonald’s Malaysia (McDonald’s) today launched a new ‘Order & Collect’ feature through its mobile phone app to make it easier for customers to choose how and where they want to collect their orders.

McDonald’s Malaysia vice president and chief marketing officer Melati Abdul Hai said the ‘Order & Collect’ feature was designed to be a time-saving tool and allowed customers to order their favourite McDonald’s meals with just a click of a button.

Melati added that customers had four options to collect their orders, namely, take-away, dine-in, drive-thru and drive-in.

“We are always thinking of new and innovative ways to improve our services and we always try to give our customers the best experience. We are now in an era where all users are inter-connected. Their needs and wants have changed, and such facilities have become a priority in their daily lives.

“With ‘Order & Collect’, our customers no longer need to stand in long queues and wait for their orders. This is a smooth experience that we have for our customers to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s menu,” she said during the launch of the feature here today.

Melati said the feature was first introduced in October last year at selected McDonald’s outlets in the Klang Valley, adding that Malaysia was the first market in South-east Asia to have it.

She said from now till March 6, customers could enjoy free weekly rewards when for orders of RM25 and above via the feature with a Visa card.

“For an experience of the new ‘Order & Collect’ feature, download the McDonald’s application at the Apple Store or Google Play Store,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the shortage of fries at McDonald’s, Melati said it was a global logistics problem that had not only affected the food industry but various others as well.

“We try to manage incoming stock from the United States where we get our fries from to avoid out of stock situations. So we have decided to stop serving large meals and replace them with medium size servings.” — Bernama