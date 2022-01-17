Phase four takeaway: Get delicious 'laksa' Johor and wholesome 'soto ayam' at Taman Tun Dr Ismail's Wannah's

Tuck into into this delicious 'laksa' Johor with the 'ikan parang' sauce – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 – This place was such a random find. I'm quite familiar with Taman Tun Dr Ismail but I didn't even know there's a hidden spot near the mosque that serves Johor eats. It was only "discovered" when a friend visited and shared it's location.

Just a hop and skip away from Taman Rimba Kiara, you have this stall inside Bakti. As it starts from 8am onwards, it's the perfect breakfast spot since they serve kacang ful and nasi lemak with basmati rice.

Even though this is served all day, it is sold out by lunch time especially on weekends. You also have laksa Johor, soto ayam, mee Siam, tauhu sumbat, lempeng kelapa and shahshuka with roti bokpia, which are on their all-day menu.

If you're looking for a substantial meal, try out their biryani rice for Friday with chicken

Their menu stretches on to lunch time where they offer special dishes on certain days. There's biryani rice on Friday. For Wednesday, it's Pakistani biryani. On Sunday, you get nasi dagang. On Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, they have nasi tomato with ayam masak merah.

Since laksa is a big favourite of mine, this was what I wanted to try. Once I tasted it, I could understand the rave reviews as the sauce with the ikan parang was really delicious. In fact, I would happily slurp it down on its own.

For RM12, it was a steal since it packed such a satisfying punch. Just be a little careful when you pour out the sauce though as I did find some fish bones which I could easily remove.

Their 'soto ayam' Johor Bahru is perfect comfort food with that sweet tasting chicken broth

The other surprise was their soto ayam Johor Bahru (RM11). You get a comforting chicken broth with fall-off-the-bone meat that you want to finish every drop. It's different from the other versions I have tried since it's sweeter, thanks to the use of onions.

Everything is packed nicely for their 'laksa' and 'soto ayam'

If you find it too mild tasting for you, just mix in their sambal kicap and it will blow off the top of your head with the spiciness. Even their bergedil is so delicious that I wish I had more of those potato cutlets.

For the biryani rice (RM14 for chicken, RM18 for lamb), it's a substantial portion especially the rice. They use basmati rice hence you get fluffy grains dotted with nuts and raisins.

Pair it with the chicken that is served with a thick gravy and hard boiled egg served with dalca curry. There's a refreshing acar on the side to help alleviate the richness of the whole dish.

The 'nasi tomato' served with 'ayam masak merah' is a huge portion that can be easily divided into two meals for a small eater

The nasi tomato with ayam masak merah (RM13) is also a huge portion with fluffy grains cooked with tomatoes. The ayam masak merah packs a flavour punch but it was a tad salty for me, so go easy on the sauce. It is also served with a whole hard boiled egg with dalca curry and acar.

For my next trip, I definitely want to try their roti bokpia, kacang ful and mee Siam berkuah.

Your takeaway for the rice dishes is served in a container that makes it easy to eat at the office

If you prefer to get the food delivered and you're within the delivery area, they are on Food Panda. You can also WhatsApp them to place your orders and it can be delivered to you using a third party delivery service.

Wannah's TTDI, Lot 1, Badan Kebajikan Islam (BAKTI TTDI), Behind At-Taqwa Mosque, 3849, Lorong Datuk Sulaiman, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. Open:8am to 3pm. Closed on Thursday. Tel:+6019-7717171/+6019-7707070. Website: https://wannahsfood.com Instagram: @wannahsfood Facebook: @wannahsfood