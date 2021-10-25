OMG! The first Five Guys burger restaurant is now open in Malaysia. Here’s why it’s a big deal

Five Guys let you customise their burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Five Guys is now officially open at Resorts World Genting, Genting Highlands — which makes it their first outlet in Malaysia. The American burger franchise will also serve up a no pork and no lard experience to “cater to a wider audience”.

The fast food joint occupies a space of 2,600 square feet at Sky Avenue mall, and it can accommodate up to 50 guests. It serves cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes — which might seem a bit basic for Western fast food.

I’ve personally never had a Five Guys meal before. But what I do know about it is that it has been talked about by celebrities on social media, as well as on pop culture sites. A quick Google search showed me shared opinions that Five Guys might be one of the best “fast-casual” burger joints, and that’s saying a lot from a country that basically popularised the burger, fries, and milkshake combo.

But with all this talk online about how good it is, the announcement of it finally reaching our shores got us really excited and curious. What separates Five Guys from other American fast food?

Five Guys let you customise their burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. They have a range of 15 different toppings, including lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, green peppers, relish, A1 Steak Sauce, Bar-B-Que Sauce, and Hot Sauce.

But the customisations don’t stop there — they also let you customise their milkshakes. They will have “8 free mix-ins”, including salted caramel, chocolate and malted milk.

For their french fries, they are hand-cut and made boardwalk-style — which means that they’re firm on the outside with a creamy, mashed potato filling. They also have a spicy Cajun seasoning for the fries, as an option.

And unlike regular fast food, Five Guys’ buns are “freshly baked every day” and warmed on the grill to get “the perfect toast”. Their burger patties are also “all hand-formed, 100 per cent beef with an 80/20 lean beef to fat ratio to keep them juicy”. And to emphasise their freshness, they don’t have timers or microwaves in their stores.

Malaysia’s first Five Guys outlet is now open in Lot SA – T2A – 25, SkyAvenue in Genting Highlands. They open from 11am until 10pm every day. You can visit their website here, their Facebook here, or their Instagram here. — SoyaCincau