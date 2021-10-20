Phase four delivery: Satisfy your cravings with this luscious chocolate cake from KL Sri Petaling's Bayker.Co

The Bayker Original is a chocolate cake lover's dream with its moist cake texture, soft chocolate ganache and chocolate cream. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — I often think my social media account knows me better than myself... like my craving for cake. Maybe that is how an Instagram advertisement popped up for Bayker.Co?

The picture of their signature chocolate cake definitely piqued my interest. A dark chocolate cake covered with ganache that reminded me of the old school chocolate fudge cake I used to get from Singapore's Lana Cakes.

The online bakery has been honing their craft on chocolate cakes for two years. They stand out for their use of fine chocolates. No industrial chocolates or "chocolate" made using cheaper vegetable fat are used in the products. Expect cakes made with Valrhona or Swiss Felchlin chocolate.

It's a simple rectangle-shaped cake so as not to distract from the taste of the cake.

In February this year, they started their social media and website kicking off with their Bayker Original that blends three types of Valrhona chocolates. Later, the Bayker 70 was introduced and uses Valrhona Guanaja with 70 per cent. Following requests for a "naked cake with light chocolate", the Bayker Classic using Swiss Felchlin chocolate was introduced. This month, they are teasing a new cake to be introduced.

You order via their website which is really easy. Just give them two days in advance and you get your cake. You can choose to pick up the cake from their Sri Petaling location or get it delivered.

Their Bayker Original uses Valrhona chocolate, one of my favourite brands. As the various types of chocolate offer a different taste, they experimented and devised a cake that is not too bitter or overly sweet.

As per requests from their customers, the Bayker Classic is more about cake with a thin layer of chocolate ganache.

I like how they are upfront with their ingredients as they clearly state what they use for each component of the cake. For instance, their classic French style chocolate cake uses a combination of Abinao 85 per cent and Caribe 66 per cent. The smooth ganache is made from Guanaja 70 per cent while the chocolate cream is whipped from Caribe 66 per cent and Elle & Vire whipping cream. Just note that the percentages refer to the cocoa mass in the chocolate. Most importantly, there's no fake essence or even preservatives used in their cakes.

The look is simple too, allowing you to focus on its taste. The rectangle shaped cake measures 25 centimetres by eight centimetres while the height is about five centimetres. It is priced at RM95.

To be honest, when I tasted the cake on the first day, I was not blown away. Yes, the ganache was silky and chocolatey but the crumb of the cake felt dry on the tongue. It was still a good chocolate cake but it was not that luscious chocolate cake I was seeking for. I started doubting my taste buds so I passed some to a friend. She also came to the same conclusion.

They use Swiss Feichlin chocolate to create this cake that has a slightly bittersweet taste balanced with a sweeter ganache.

I'm not one to give up so the next day, after the cake had been chilled for a full day, I brought it out. I followed their detailed instructions to allow it to rest at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before trying it out. This time, the cake was the decadent deliciousness I wanted.

My friend also tried it out the second time but she took a shortcut which was to microwave it for 30 seconds. This produced a cake that was moist and lovely. It paired really well with the rich chocolate cream and soft ganache. As promised, the cake wasn't bitter nor too sweet... just incredibly chocolatey. Simply heavenly.

So how about the Bayker Classic? According to Bayker.Co, this cake was designed for those who prefer, what they call, a more naked cake with a light chocolate taste. This uses Swiss Feichlin chocolates.

The cakes come in an elegant black and gold box that makes it great for gifting.

For the cake, they utilise a slightly bitter tasting Sao Paolo 75 per cent, which is a single origin chocolate. For the thin layer of ganache sandwiching the cake, they use Felcor 52 per cent which is slightly sweeter to balance the bitterness of the cake.

The cake is roughly the same size as the Bayker Original which is slightly taller with the ganache layer. The price is RM55.

If you prefer a slightly more intense chocolate cake with less cream, the Bayker Classic will be up your alley. It pairs well with a cup of coffee (I had mine with a cup of local coffee) and again, just take it out of the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes for it to reach room temperature and the cake crumb is moist after a day.

Bayker.Co, 18, Jalan Radin Anum 2, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, KL. You can contact them via WhatsApp at +6017-9577153. Their pick up hours are from 12pm to 6pm (Monday to Sunday). Website: https://bayker.co/ Facebook: @baykerco Instagram: @baykerco