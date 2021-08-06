Phase One delivery: Hit up PJ's Fussi Fussy for a comforting bowl of duck meat 'koay teow' soup and other Penang goodies

Fussi Fussy's duck meat 'koay teow' soup is an incredibly comforting bowl with its wholesome clear broth and toppings of pork, duck meat, chicken liver, chicken gizzards with fish balls and fish cake slices. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — I had come across Fussi Fussy on Facebook's group chat MY Food Directory & Delivery C19.

What grabbed my attention was they served Penang-style duck meat koay teow soup, which is pretty rare in the Klang Valley. You can get this every Tuesday and Thursday.

They also serve white curry mee every Wednesday and Friday.

As they are home-based, the menu is incredibly focused. Aside from the two items, they also offer salmon fish noodles (either fillet or fish head cuts) and tee ya kuih, another Penang must-eat on my list.

Apparently the chef, who lost his restaurant last year, is incredibly particular about his food hence the fussy moniker. You can see that it extends to how they present their takeaway bowls where the toppings are nicely arranged on top of the blanched noodles.

The white curry mee packs a spicy punch with their own-cooked 'sambal' when you mix it with their light coconut milk broth.

As orders have to be made at least two days in advance, I made mine a week ahead. Since it was posted on Facebook as well, the response has been very good.

I was incredibly happy with my duck meat koay teow soup (RM12). The clear broth was wholesome. Its light, clean flavours were enhanced by the fried garlic and garlic oil, a must for any authentic version.

All I had to do was to warm up the broth and pour it over the noodles and sliced pork, duck meat, chicken liver and gizzards. You will also find fish balls and sliced fish cake in the bowl. Slurp it down with the kway teow for a satisfying meal.

You will enjoy the wobbly 'tee nya kuih' that has a rich pandan fragrance. (right) What makes this 'tee nya kuih' incredibly hard to stop eating is the fragrant gula Melaka syrup.

The 'tee nya kuih' may appear to be one lump but just drizzle the syrup and gently pull them away.

For their white curry mee (RM12), this is served with a pale, watery stock with just a hint of coconut milk. Just mix in their sambal and you get a pungent curry that may blow your head off, if you're not into spicy food.

The noodles come with prawns, cubes of pig's blood jelly, cuttlefish, tofu puffs and pig skin. Strangely enough, this version is served with hard boiled egg, which you won't see in authentic Northern versions. Even the prawns are not peeled and I rarely see versions using pig skin.

Even though the toppings may not be what those up north are used to, the curry mee is still comforting and slurp worthy.



I'm always on the lookout for a good version of tee nya kuih (RM5). That slightly chewy dessert brings fond memories of dining out at the stalls around Swatow Lane before they moved into the food court.

This version is definitely one of the better ones. What struck me when I opened the plastic container holding the dessert was the distinct pandan fragrance. The cut pieces may look lumpy as they're all stuck together but once you add the gula Melaka syrup, it will be easier to separate them.

Just heat up the broth and combine with the blanched noodles and toppings to enjoy the meal.

I liked the texture of the kuih as it has just the right bounciness. Another big plus point was the syrup that was incredibly fragrant. Just keep it chilled and you will enjoy every wobbly piece of the kuih with the syrup.

Delivery from their kitchen is RM5, provided you are within the 12-kilometre radius from their place at Taman Sri Manja, Petaling Jaya. They offer the food for lunch or dinner time. For lunch, my food arrived between 11am to 12pm.

Fussi Fussy, Taman Sri Manja, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp them at 03-77733687 to place your orders. The catalog of their menu can be viewed by clicking the icon on the top right of their WhatsApp.