CMCO food delivery: Hit up Pandan Jaya's Jia Li Mian Noodle House to get your curry 'mee' fix

KL-style curry 'mee' from Jia Li Mian Noodle House is satisfying with a fragrant curry broth — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — I had been looking for a good curry mee I could get via delivery but so far, the ones I tried had been less than satisfying.

A couple of friends posted Jia Li Mian Noodle House's curry mee on social media, so I decided to check them out. They're now open for dine-in but they still do takeaways and deliveries.

I'm not proficient in written Chinese so my order via WhatsApp became a series of written messages with replies from them via audio in Cantonese. Luckily they understood my order perfectly.

They have the menu on their Facebook so browse through that to select what you would like. Once payment is made via online bank transfer, they will ask you what time you want your food. An order number is given for you to track your order. You can also send someone to pick up your food.

There are three types of curry mee available here. I reckon they use the same base and the variations are just different toppings.

Their 'asam laksa' is tangy with a strained broth and is topped with poached fish, mint leaves, chillies, cucumber, onions, pineapples and a cracker

You have the Penang-style curry mee served with cubed cooked pig's blood. Then there is the KL-style curry mee served with chicken, pork skin and cockles. And finally, there's an all-in-one curry mee that seems to be a marriage between both styles.

Prices for the Penang and KL curry mee are the same at RM7 for a small portion and RM8 for the big one. The all-in-one curry mee is pricier, chalking up RM10 for the small bowl and RM11 for the large one.

I zoomed in on the KL-style curry mee as advised by my friend and it was a satisfying meal. The curry broth on its own before you mix in the sambal has a slight sweetness and a distinct fragrance from the spice paste used.

For a more substantial meal, add on their 'lorbak' for a tasty treat

It's mild when you drink it on its own so add that spicy sambal served on the side to tweak it to the heat level you like. What I really liked was they give you fresh mint leaves and chopped torch ginger flower or bunga kantan to top your curry mee. This adds a nice freshness to the whole bowl.

In addition, they also serve Penang asam laksa and mee Jawa. My friend recommended the asam laksa. The flavours are spot on with a broth that is light and tangy.

Unlike that sold in other places, they strain the broth so you don't get a murky broth with bits in it. There's no flaked fish inside the broth but you get deboned pieces of fish to relish on the side.

Their fermented prawn paste is slightly sweet and fragrant which enhances the broth's taste, giving it more depth. They also serve their asam laksa with a cracker, similar to those served with mee Jawa. A small bowl is RM7 and the large bowl is RM8.

The eatery is also popular for their Hor Ka Sai drink that tastes like a rich mocha

You also can order snacks such as lorbak and otak-otak. The latter is extremely popular and wasn't available when I ordered. Instead I opted for their lorbak (RM3.20 per piece) and it was a tasty bite. The only thing I didn't like was the fact they use minced pork mixed with the pork slices. That combination gave it a mushy bite versus a crunchier one.

Again on my friend's recommendation, I even got their famous Hor Ka Sai (RM3.60 for takeaway). The drink remained cold in the packet even after my meal. There's like a rich mocha taste to it, very enjoyable.

Jia Li Mian Noodle House, 19G, Jalan Pandan 2/2, Pandan Jaya, KL. You can WhatsApp 016-4978189 to order your food from 8am to 2pm. You need to arrange for delivery on your own. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jia-Li-Mian-Noodle-House-Pandan-Jaya-家里面食馆-891199340931197