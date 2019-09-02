Drinks on the house: Penang’s beloved Ais Tingkap stall turns 100

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow makes Ais Tingkap in George Town September 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — There was a huge crowd at the stall located in Tamil Street here today, not only because Penangites wanted a taste of their much loved Ais Tingkap, or Sherbet Drink, but also because the stall owners were giving them out for free as a token of thanks and appreciation for the support given since they set up shop a century ago.

“Today is about showing our appreciation and thanks to our customers for the past 100 years. We are giving out 1,000 glasses of Ais Tingkap for free to the public,” current owner Mohamed Asri Seeni Mohamed said when met at an event to celebrate the stall’s 100th anniversary.

The event was launched by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

According to web articles, the name Ais Tingkap came about because the drink, made from malva nut, coconut water, Indian herbs, rose essence and basil seeds among others, was used to be known as Window Sherbet, coined by Englishmen in the early days when the drink used to be sold through a window.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Asri said he plans to expand his business and open up several more branches including one in Kuala Lumpur.

One of those who made a beeline for the famous drink today was Kamisah Mazlan, 39, who had always wanted to try it out.

The teacher from Puchong, Selangor was not disappointed after she was done with the drink, saying: “It tasted really good and I will return here again for sure.” — Bernama