Rolls-Royce's iconic Spirit of Ecstasy gets a facelift

Rolls-Royce introduces the newest version of its famous Spirit of Ecstasy mascot. —Picture courtesy of Rolls-Royce

PARIS, Feb 9 — Rolls-Royce is giving its famous mascot seen on hood ornaments, the Spirit of Ecstasy, a facelift. Its sleeker, all-new version will debut on the Spectre, the brand’s first-ever electric car, due out in 2023.

This new Spirit of Ecstasy changes stance, with a lower and more dynamic position, with the statuette now leaning forward.

While it loses nearly two centimeters in height, this new design helps optimise the car’s drag coefficient for better aerodynamics.

The upcoming release of the Rolls-Royce Spectre and the manufacturer’s entry into the all-electric era justify this small facelift of a mascot that first appeared in 1911, the work of English sculptor Charles Sykes.

Intended to embellish the radiator caps of the brand, it has become totally inseparable from the luxury brand over the years.

The latest Rolls-Royce models feature an ingenious system that allows the statuette to be retracted into the radiator grille, so that it cannot be stolen.

This redesigned mascot underlines the revival of a manufacturer that has never sold so many cars in its history, selling more than 5500 in 2021. — ETX Studio