Puspakom offers free private vehicle inspection for Aidilfitri

The Puspakom logo is seen at the entrance of the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, May 1 — Puspakom Sdn Bhd will organise a free voluntary vehicle inspection (VVI) campaign for private vehicles nationwide in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration from May 2 to 12, from 8am until 5pm.

Its chief executive officer, Shukor Ismail said that vehicle owners can bring their vehicles to any Puspakom branch except Puspakom Shah Alam and Pasir Gudang.

“Although during this festive season we are not allowed to go on interstate travel to ‘balik kampung’ (return to the hometown), vehicle safety still needs to be emphasised because vehicles are still used for daily activities such as going to work and buying necessities,” he said in a statement today.

To ensure that customers who turn up for vehicle inspection comply with the SOPs set by the Ministry of Health, and also to avoid congestion at Puspakom branches, all customers who wish to undergo this free inspection are required to make an appointment online in advance at www.mypuspakom.com.my.

The MyPUSPAKOM processing fee, collected at the time of booking, will be refunded upon completion of the inspection.

“There are 25 items that will be inspected, including brake, tyres, suspension, tinted mirrors, and many more,” said Shukor.

Apart from the branches, the Puspakom Mobile Inspection Unit, in collaboration with the National Road Users Association (PPJK), will also be at two locations to offer this free inspection, namely at Wisma DRB-HICOM, Shah Alam on May 3 and in the vicinity of the Cheras Stadium, Kuala Lumpur on May 8.

On these two dates, the Mobile Inspection Unit will operate from 9am to 4pm. — Bernama