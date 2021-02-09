Xiaomi unveils Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition of its Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 — Picture via SoyaCincau

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — After nearly seven months, Xiaomi has finally unveiled its special edition Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 that’s made in partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. This is a foldable electric scooter that boasts 45km of range and comes equipped with a number of safety features.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 edition scooter costs €799 (about RM3,933) which is significantly more expensive than the standard Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 which retails for €499 (about RM2,456). For the extra premium, the scooter features the Mercedes-AMG Petronas black and silver colour scheme along with green accents.

The scooter is powered by a brushless DC motor. — Picture via SoyaCincau

The scooter is powered by a brushless DC motor (600W max) that can do a top speed of 25km/h and can tackle 20 per cent incline scopes. The 12,400mAh battery is rated to deliver 45km range on a single charge and it claims to hold above 70 per cent power after 500 charging cycles. According to the spec-sheet, a full charge will take 8-9 hours.

Similar to the standard model, you also get a high-brightness headlight and a double braking system that uses ventilated disc brake and eABS regenerative anti-lock brake. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Similar to the standard model, you also get a high-brightness headlight and a double braking system that uses ventilated disc brake and eABS regenerative anti-lock brake. The handle has a small digital display that shows the speed and battery level, and you can also manage it via your smartphone.

It uses shock-absorbing 8.5″ pneumatic tires for a comfortable ride and it can be folded for easy storage and transport. For better visibility at night, the scooter also has reflectors on the front, rear and sides.

The scooter with its aluminium alloy frame weighs 14.2kg and it has a water resistance rating of IP54. — Picture via SoyaCincau

The scooter with its aluminium alloy frame weighs 14.2kg and it has a water resistance rating of IP54 which is good for minor splashes. It has a max load of 100kg and it is recommended for riders aged between 16 to 50 years old. — SoyaCincau