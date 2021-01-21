Mercedes-Benz announces EQA 250, a fully electric GLA with 426km range (VIDEO)

Externally, the overall shape and proportions of the EQA 250 closely resemble the combustion-powered GLA. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQA 250, the new entry-level model in its EQ line of vehicles. The electric compact SUV is essentially a zero-emissions version of the GLA.

Externally, the overall shape and proportions of the EQA 250 closely resemble the combustion-powered GLA. Mercedes said the EV uses the body of the GLA as a basis, but it has made several tweaks to the electric car that give it a unique appearance.

The most striking change is reshaped headlights that come with Full-LED lamps as standard. They are joined by a single fibre optic strip that flows on the top edge of the closed-off gloss black grille. The automaker continued this style on the rear of the vehicle by featuring a centre light strip that joins the two taillights.

The EQA 250 is also offered in AMG Line trim providing a sportier front and rear bumper design and signature double lourve grille. The wheel options measure up to 20” in diameter and will be available in either blue or rose gold highlights.

Under the hood, the EQA 250 comes powered by a single-motor electric powertrain that is said to deliver 149kW (188HP) and 375Nm of torque. This enables the EV to go from 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds, and it has a top speed of 160km/h. Powering the EQA 250 is a 66.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that has a range of up to 426km on a single charge according to WLTP estimates.

According to Mercedes, drivers can recharge the new EQA 250 at AC charging stations with up to 11kW. The charging time required for a full charge will vary depending on the available infrastructure and country-specific vehicle equipment. The EV is also capable of accepting up to 100kW of DC fast charging, that is stated to fill the battery from 10 ― 80 per cent in just half an hour.

Mercedes has included some handy features such as Navigate with Electric Intelligence that calculates the quickest route to a destination and considers charging stops along the way. The feature is said to take the stress out of route planning for the driver.

Speaking of the battery, the 420-volt battery is placed under the rear passenger space. This results in reduced rear legroom and a significant shrinking of the cargo space from 435 litres to just 340 litres. Mercedes states this is because the EQA 250 uses the GLA’s Modular Front Architecture (MFA2) that wasn’t designed for full electrification.

The interior of the EQ250 looks identical to the GLA with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience( MBUX) infotainment system with a choice of either two 7” displays for the instrument cluster and main infotainment screen or a widescreen variant with twin 10.25” displays. It doesn’t look like there is an option to fit Mercedes’ mammoth 56” MBUX Hyperscreen, that it announced earlier this month.

It is stated to feature EQ-specific menus that show charging options and electricity consumption. Meanwhile, the instrument display on the driver’s side swaps out the rev counter for a wattmeter that measures electric power being used and recuperated.

It also comes with the latest generation of the Mercedes me connect feature along with the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system. It is also slated to come with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto for connecting your smartphone.

Mercedes will offer the EQA in Electric Trim in Progressive and AMG line model, there is also the Electric Art trim option that includes a grey faux Artico leather and rose gold highlights on the air vents. There is also a special Edition 1 version that features blue air vents and blue fabric under genuine perforated grey leather.

The EQA 250 will also feature Mercedes active safety functions that include standard autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist. The optional Driving Assistance Package will add adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, active speed limit assist, evasive steering and blind spot monitoring.

Other safety features include seven airbags that include driver and front passenger airbags, a kneebag for the driver and windowbags are fitted as standard. Mercedes said the windowbags cover the first and second row of seats. The company added that thorax-pelvis side airbags in front are also standard and optional for the second row of seats.

The EQA 250 is the third model in Mercedes-Benz’ EQ line up after the EQC and EQV. The new EV is manufactured from the automaker’s plants in Rastatt (Germany) and Beijing (China). The EQA 250 is set to go on sale in Europe starting in the spring, which is between March to June.

Mercedes promised it will be launching more versions of the EV including a dual-motor range-topper with a 268HP to a high-range model that is claimed to be capable of travelling 500km on a single charge.

If you are interested in seeing more of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250, watch the video below. ― SoyaCincau