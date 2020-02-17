Volkswagen to premiere range-topping Golf GTD in Geneva this March (VIDEO)

Volkswagen teases the new Golf GTD ahead of its Geneva debut in March. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen via AFP-Relaxnews

WOLFSBURG, Feb 17 — On Friday, Volkswagen announced that the newest Golf GTD will make its world debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show next month.

Nearly 40 years after the first Golf GTD was introduced to the world, Volkswagen will be presenting the latest iteration of the model outfitted with its cleanest, most powerful turbo diesel injection engine to date.

The company has teased one digital sketch of the range-topping hatch’s front end and honeycomb grille, which is based on the eighth-generation version of the model, ahead of its premiere next month.

Behind this component, future owners will find a four-cylinder engine with a “significant increase in performance” while producing fewer emissions than any GTD before it thanks to twin dosing, a system designed to reduce the amount of nitrogen oxides released into the air.

Apart from this more powerful and eco-friendly powertrain, Volkswagen has hinted at a new, completely digitalized cockpit.

The world premiere of the new Golf GTD will take place at the Geneva Motor Show which runs from March 5 to March 15. — AFP-Relaxnews