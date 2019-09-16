Will Europe soon see an electric car selling for under €10,000?

Renault’s K-ZE should be released in China sometime in 2020. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, Sept 16 — In an interview this week with German daily Handelsblatt, during the International Motor Show Germany in Frankfurt, Groupe Renault’s CEO announced that the French manufacturer could very well release an all-electric urban car for the European market retailing for less than €10,000 (RM46,193) within the next five years.

Thierry Bolloré is betting on lower prices for EVs in the future, driven by increasingly strong demand and fiercer competition. For instance, this past week Volkswagen created a buzz in Frankfurt by showing off its first-ever electric urban car, the ID.3.

The prices for the Volkswagen ID.3 have not yet been announced, but the German manufacturer is hinting at a base model with a 45 kWh battery providing a range of 330 km for a little under €30,000. As of now, the Volkswagen e-Golf goes for a starting price of €33,950, while the new compact e-Up! should soon be sold at a starting price of €23,000.

For the moment, the most competitive solution is offered by Skoda with the Citigoe iV, which will be released in early 2020 for a little under €20,000. Over at Renault, the ZOE sells at a starting price of €19,900, without battery rental.

To make the under 10,000 EV project a reality, Renault could draw from the City K-ZE, a small model created for the Chinese market, which it first unveiled in the spring of 2019 and should officially release for a low, low price sometime in 2020. The small vehicle is directly inspired by urban SUVs, with numerous integrated technologies such as a touchscreen featuring navigation aids and online services, a rear-view back-up camera, parking sensors, etc, and boasting a range of over 250 km. It is also touted as easy to charge via any type of outlet, whether public or domestic.

Should the experiment prove successful, it is highly possible that a version of the car could appear on European shores in the next few years, whether as a Renault or even as a Dacia. — AFP-Relaxnews