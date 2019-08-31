Ford's 2020 Explorer Hybrid amps up the fuel efficiency

The new 2020 hybrid Ford Explorer offers a range going up to over 500 miles. ― Picture courtesy of Ford via AFP

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 ― On Wednesday, Ford announced the latest generation of the Explorer Hybrid, with a variant estimated by the EPA to have a range over 500 miles.

However, the fuel efficiency of the Explorer Limited Hybrid differs significantly depending on whether you opt for the rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive system. Both feature 3.3-litre hybrid engines, though owners of the RWD model will get an extra 3 mpg combined, totalling 28 mpg combined.

Those who prefer the Ecoboost engine can choose between 2.3- or 3.0-litre capacities with either a rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive system. The most fuel-efficient configuration pairs the smaller engine with rear-wheel drive to produce 24 mpg combined. The 3.0-litre Ecoboost engine with 4WD has the lowest specs, with a combined fuel economy of just 20 mpg.

The hybrid variant equipped with the 3.3-litre engine has the capability to tow 5,000 lbs ― the same as the 2019 generation Explorer, which was powered by a 3.5-litre Ecoboost engine.

The 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid is available for purchase with a starting MSRP of US$36,675 (RM154,27). ― AFP-Relaxnews