PETALING JAYA, Dec15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today the Special Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled tomorrow has been postponed, as the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict deepens and concerns mount that it could escalate.

Tuesday’s meeting was meant to bring member states together to find a solution to the ongoing tension, which has killed dozens of people from both sides, but Anwar said both Thailand and Cambodia had asked for it to be temporarily called off.

“We are still coordinating, there is some slight postponement to the foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled on Tuesday as we are still trying to get everything in order,” he said after delivering a keynote address at a book launch here.

“But we are appealing to them to stop the fighting, which is very difficult,” Anwar added, disclosing that both sides have kept in contact “on a daily basis”.

MORE TO COME