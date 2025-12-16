KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysia has set an ambitious target to achieve RM100 billion in national franchise sales by 2030, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said the target is attainable provided the franchise industry sustains an annual growth rate of between eight and 10 per cent while aggressively expanding into international markets.

“More Malaysian brands must venture into global markets, establishing a footprint in at least 25 countries within the next five years,” he said in his speech at the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) Awards here last night.

He said Malaysia plans to anchor this expansion through the proposed establishment of an “Asean Franchise Gateway”, a strategic initiative aimed at positioning the country as the launchpad for franchise growth across South-east Asia.

He noted that Asean, with a combined population of more than 680 million consumers and a rapidly expanding middle class, presents vast opportunities for Malaysian brands seeking regional and global scale.

Ahmad Zahid said that through the gateway, Malaysia can serve as a one-stop centre for franchise internationalisation by offering streamlined regulations, legal and intellectual property support.

“Other than that, halal certification alignment, integrated logistics facilitation, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)-based workforce development and fast-track market entry pathways,” he said.

Complementing the initiative, he said the internationalisation programme under the Enhanced Franchise Development Programme (EFDP) will be strengthened through more targeted trade missions to priority markets.

He said these efforts will help Malaysian franchises forge strategic partnerships, enhance brand visibility and deepen their footprint overseas.

“With strong regulatory alignment, ecosystem integration and proactive international outreach, Malaysia can establish itself as Asean’s premier franchise hub and the natural entry point for global and regional brands into South-east Asia,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also proposed the establishment of a National Franchise Academy integrated with TVET that would focus on developing franchise-ready workers, standardising service excellence and professionalising frontline talent to support consistent brand delivery.

“By producing customer-centred and globally competent workers, this initiative will strengthen the foundations of our franchise ecosystem and accelerate the expansion of Malaysian brands at home and abroad,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted the vast potential of halal franchising, noting that Malaysia has ranked first in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator for 10 consecutive years.

He said the global halal economy, currently valued at over US$3 trillion (RM12.3 trillion), is projected to reach US$5 trillion by 2030, presenting a transformative opportunity for Malaysian franchise brands ready to scale internationally.

He pointed to the tourism industry, which contributes 15.1 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product, as another key sector that stands to benefit from franchising.

“Tourists seek familiar, quality-assured services, and franchised brands often provide the reliability, consistency and value they expect.

“As Malaysia’s tourism momentum continues to rebound and we are entering Visit Malaysia 2026 — the demand for franchise products and services from food, retail, wellness and hospitality — all will grow even stronger,” he added. — Bernama