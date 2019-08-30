Sono unveils upcoming production Sion’s moss-covered interior

Sono integrated moss into the Sion’s dashboard to help filter the air. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, Aug 30 — A few months after Sono Motors revealed the production exterior of the Sion EV, the company has unveiled its minimalist interior whose air is cleaned by integrated moss.

Earlier this year, the Munich-based solar electric vehicle manufacturer Sono Motors unveiled the outside of its most recent production design of the Sion, an EV that harnesses some of its power from 248 solar cells built into the body. Today the company published images of the inside of the eco-friendly city car, revealing moss integrated into the dash.

According to Sono Motors, the foliage in the cabin is meant to help filter the air and improve its quality. Despite its vibrant green colour, it has been “specially treated” so that it’s no longer alive; its air-filtering and humidity-regulating qualities, however, remain active. Above the moss is a 10-inch display, though the company did not disclose what exactly the tech can do.

Sono is marketing the Sion as a family vehicle complete with “a tow bar for holidays and a large trunk for weekend shopping.” With room for five, height-adjustable seatbelts, and space for long legs, the Sion should be able to fit all members of the family.

In terms of specs, a single charge gives the vehicle a 250km range — the maximum solar range possible is 34km. Top speed measures in at 140km/h thanks to the 120kW motor and 35 kWh battery.

Other features of the Sion briefly outlined by the company include DIY standard part replacement and the ability to charge via a standard power socket.

Though production isn’t expected to start until 2020, Sono Motors has already corralled over 10,000 preorders for the €25,500 (RM118,944) vehicle. — AFP-Relaxnews