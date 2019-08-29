Porsche’s Macan Turbo gets an update for 2020 (VIDEO)

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo — Picture courtesy of Porsche

LONDON, Aug 29 — Yesterday, Porsche announced that the latest generation Macan Turbo has the performance specs to top the company’s entire compact SUV model range.

Despite Porsche launching the Macan S in December with the company’s “sport” designation, the new Macan Turbo’s updated engine has power that outshines the athletic compact SUV by 80 hp.

Though the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine of this Turbo generation may be smaller than the previous iteration’s 3.6-liter V6, it puts out nearly 40 hp more power. This upgrade allows the car to reach a top speed of 168 mph — for comparison, the Macan S goes up to 158 mph — and accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (with the Sport Chrono Package) in 4.3 seconds.

Externally, the new #Porsche #MacanTurbo is characterised by the styling features of the revised model generation. More information: https://t.co/2H1hRDzbq9 pic.twitter.com/zpwpVsugmo — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) August 29, 2019

The chassis has been optimized for a more dynamic experience, and Porsche’s highly sensitive Surface Coated Brakes come standard as do new 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels.

The exterior has been restyled with a unique front apron exclusive to the new Turbo variant and a double-winger fixed roof spoiler. Thanks to the three large air intakes in the front and the sport exhaust system with silver twin tailpipes in the back, any onlooker will be able to identify this particular Macan as the segment-leading Turbo.

On the inside, the 2020 Macan Turbo is equipped with 18-way sports seats finished in leather and a Bose Surround Sound System. The dashboard is outfitted with a 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen display which supports voice-control and online navigation with live traffic information.

To top things off, owners can opt for a wireless charging smartphone cradle, a heated windscreen, and an ionizer to improve interior air quality.

The new 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo is available to order as of today starting at US$83,600 (RM353,300). — AFP-Relaxnews