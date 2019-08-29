Mercedes-Benz launches 2020 GLE Coupe with GLE 53 trim (VIDEO)

Mercedes-Benz will debut the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. — Handout via AFP

As the Frankfurt Motor Show draws nearer, more and more automobile manufacturers are announcing the vehicles that will be making their premiere at the international event in Germany. Today, Mercedes-Benz announced that the second-generation GLE Coupe and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 trim will be introduced to the public for the first time at the show next month.

Like the previous generation, the 2020 GLE Coupe aims to combine the sporty styling of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV. This particular model gains both some length and width to give it a more athletic, aggressive stance which also offers a little more space to passengers.

The wind resistance has increased 11 per cent compared to the previous model, and the chassis has been specially tuned to offer a dynamic driving experience. These changes combined with the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe trim demonstrates the company’s ambition to soup up the sportiness.

GLE 53 ramps up the model’s performance by equipping it with a turbocharged AMG I6 engine that can generate 320 hp and 16 kW of electrical output. Features like AMG Ride Control ad Dynamic Select offer drivers a more stable ride and seven drive modes.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe will be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show, which runs from September 12 to 22. — AFP-Relaxnews