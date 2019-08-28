Four classic Ferraris designed for post-war America to be displayed at Salon Privé

Ferrari's 1952 342 America Cabriolet will be on display at Salon Prive next week. ― Picture courtesy of Salon Prive via AFP

LONDON, Aug 28 ― Yesterday, directors of the UK's Salon Privé announced that four Ferraris inspired by the American automotive market during the 1950s and 1960s will be on display at the classic car show next week.

Shortly after Ferrari was founded in the early 1940s, the company recognised the potential of the United States as a profitable automotive market; as a result, the Italian luxury car manufacturer began creating models for American clients inspired by typically American exterior vehicle styling. Four of these models ― which are all grand tourers with a V12 placed in the front ― will be making an appearance at this year's Salon Privé in early September.

The quartet includes two 342 Americas from the early '50s, a Ferrari 500 Superfast from the mid '60s, and a 1967 365 California Spyder. The pair of 342s on display make up one-third of the only six ever created.

Ferrari's 1966 500 Superfast will be on display at Salon Prive next week. ― Picture courtesy of Salon Prive via AFP

The 500 Superfast coupe was popular among celebrities including Peter Sellars and Gunter Sachs, while the California Spyder was originally designed for the company's most premium clients who demanded “a more exclusive and striking styling of grand touring coachwork.”

All four models will join the rest of the luxury and high-performing model lineup at this year's 2019 Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance which runs September 5 to 8, at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, England. ― AFP-Relaxnews