Mini celebrates its 60-year anniversary

The Mini Cooper SE is the latest Mini model. — Picture courtesy of BMW

LONDON, Aug 26 — In Oxford, England, on August 26, 1959, the very first Mini ever made rolled off the British Motor Corporation production line.

Sixty years ago today, the first Mini rolled off the production line; the year was 1959, the same year that the Barbie doll and The Twilight Zone were introduced to the world.

The brand’s vehicle portfolio, known for its compact and go-kart-like aesthetic, consisted of the first models powered by a transverse engine which would eventually find its way into cars manufactured by companies like Fiat, Lamborghini and Volvo.

Just a couple years later, John Cooper Works collaborated with the company to create the Mini Cooper S, a model that brought some sportiness to the small urban car. The model has since solidified itself within youth vehicle culture throughout the world.

In 2000, BMW Group bought Mini and was tasked with “updating an icon for the modern era.” The company redefined the Mini by launching new segments and trims of existing models, essentially turning Mini into what it is today: a brand with a comprehensive product lineup that is now stepping into the EV era.

The latest model to launch is the Mini Cooper SE, the brand’s “first fully electric premium small car.” — AFP-Relaxnews