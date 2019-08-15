Honda unveils Acura Type S Concept ahead of Monterey debut (VIDEO)

The world premiere of the Acura Type S Concept will take place at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering during a private reception on August 15 and revealed to the public on the following day. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Aug 15 — On Tuesday, Honda gave the world a peek of the company’s performance vehicle future by unveiling the Acura Type S Concept ahead of its world premiere at Monterey Car Week.

Last year, Honda announced that Acura’s Type S performance model line will be making a comeback after a decade-long break. That statement was followed up a few weeks ago with the company’s release of a teaser image of its Type S Concept. The model will be debuted on August 15 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, a part of California’s Monterey Car Week 2019.

Acura previously stated that the upcoming concept “sets the design direction for the return of the Type S performance variants to the Acura lineup in the years ahead.” On Tuesday, just two days before its world premiere, the company unveiled the entire concept — but only from the outside.

The wait is over. Introducing the #TypeSConcept, the next chapter of Precision Crafted Performance. pic.twitter.com/x5WzdjWnSi — Acura (@Acura) August 13, 2019

The design of the Type S concept is based on the Acura Precision Concept, a model originally announced in 2016 with a broad and low sporty stance. The front features a Diamond Pentagon grille and specially designed daytime running lights that double as turn signals. The contours spanning from the front to the back give the vehicle an illusion of continuous motion. The rear end is decorated by sharp angles and a spoiler that completes the concept’s no-nonsense, racetrack-ready look.

Performance specs and interior details are sure to be revealed today.

According to the company, two Type S performance variants will debut over the next two years, one of which will be a second-generation TLX Type S. — AFP-Relaxnews