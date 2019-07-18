New Mazda3 debuts in Malaysia and signals exciting future of its design direction

The all-new Mazda3 makes its launch debut in Malaysia with three variants and two body styles. — Bermaz Motor pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The all-new Mazda3 finally made its launch debut in Malaysia with three variants, including 1.5L, 2.0L High and 2.0L High Plus, and in two body styles — sedan and hatchback, that has set a new benchmark for the Japanese automaker.

Designed to mark the dawn of a new era for the brand, the fourth-generation Mazda3 boasts the further-evolved Kodo design and new generation of Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture paired with exciting driving dynamics.

Design

Mazda’s headlining “Kodo — Soul of Motion” design was first introduced in 2010 to give CX-5 the signature look and feel that continues until now.

With the all-new 3, Mazda has evolved the Kodo design to express a new form of elegance inspired by Japanese aesthetics.

Despite sharing the same Mazda3 moniker, a completely new design approach was taken on the styling of the sedan and liftback, each embodying unique personalities.

The sleek design concept of the sedan presents a sophisticated beauty which speaks of maturity and refinement. — Bermaz Motor pic

The sleek design concept of the sedan makes for a sophisticated beauty that speaks of maturity and refinement.

Flowing from front to rear in a single motion, the body presents powerful proportions with a graceful profile.

All elements at the front and rear adopt a horizontal layout orientation that accentuates the look of a wide and low stance.

The Mazda3 liftback design concept presents a solid mass with a seductive appeal. — Bermaz Motor pic

In contrast, the liftback design concept presents a solid mass with a seductive appeal that conveys a fresh expression of hatchback styling.

Viewed from the rear, the cabin and body come together to appear as a single solid mass.

Interior

The new styling language stretches to an interior that is likely to serve as a segment benchmark for some time to come.

The all-new Mazda3 cockpit features a symmetrical layout and horizontal orientation that shaves away all unnecessary elements. — Bermaz Motor pic

On the inside, the cockpit features a symmetrical layout and horizontal orientation that shaves away all unnecessary elements.

The further-evolved Kodo design in Mazda3 also incorporates the “less is more” philosophy to deliver a simpler, more beautiful design that helps drivers experience a perfect fit while driving.

Behind-the-wheel feel

Mazda 3 boasts a human-centric design that provide provides all drivers with ease of operation and driving concentration.

Mazda3 boasts a human-centric design that provide drivers with ease of operation and driving concentration. — Bermaz Motor pic

The centre console has been redesigned with the shift knob, new commander control and armrest moved forward, while the cup holders are repositioned to the front.

The upgraded driving experience goes beyond just premium look and feel.

Mazda also focused on reducing the noise, vibration and harshness in the new model by identifying the sound characteristics that directly impact the cabin occupants.

These include improvements such as the sound-absorbing functionality added to the headliners and floor mats as well as applying a new “two-wall” insulation structure that leaves a space between the body and carpeting on the floor.

Once behind the wheel, drivers may easily access the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via the all-new 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display.

Driving comfort and safety

Mazda has dramatically enhanced the new model’s fundamental driving attributes such as the acceleration, turning and breaking feel to elevate driver’s experience and comfort.

Mazda3 offers improved handling in emergency collision avoidance maneuvers and reassures the driver with feeling of control. — Bermaz Motor pic

Thanks to its G-Vectoring Control Plus system, Mazda3 offers improved handling in emergency collision avoidance maneuvers and reassures the driver with the feeling of control when changing lanes on the highway and slippery road surfaces.

Speaking of safety, all variants come with standard safety technologies including seven SRS Airbags (front driver and passenger, driver knee, side and curtain), anti-lock braking system (ABS) dynamic stability control, traction control system, emergency stop signal and hill launch assist.

Additionally, the high plus variants come equipped with Mazda’s flagship i-Activsense advanced safety features including, driver attention alert, adaptive front-lighting system, high beam control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear smart brake support and Mazda radar cruise control. Mazda3 boasts the further-evolved Kodo design and new generation of Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture paired with exciting driving dynamics. — Bermaz Motor pic

Power

The all-new Mazda3 comes fully imported (CBU) from Japan and is available in two engine choices: Skyactive-G 1.5L and 2.0 with Skyactive-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with annual shift mode, along with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus.

Available in seven colours, the line-up includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Snowflake White Pearl and Polymetal Gray Metallic (liftback only).

Prices for the liftback and sedan start from RM139,620, and will come with a five-year/100,000km manufacturer warranty plus a five-year free maintenance/100/000km.