Bentley has unveiled its vision for the deluxe GT in... 2035 (VIDEO)

The Bentley EXP 100 GT is 100 per cent electric and should be equipped with a self-driving mode. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, July 12 — For its 100th anniversary Bentley has unveiled a spectacular concept car representing its vision of an all-electric, self-driving Gran Turismo... coming to dealerships in 2035. The Bentley EXP 100 GT is at once imposing, sophisticated and comfortable.

While its streamlined silhouette foreshadows the manufacturer’s upcoming aesthetic guidelines, its imposing round headlights that straddle the grille are an obvious reference to the past, more specifically the iconic Bentley Blower. With its generous 5.8-metre long by 2.4-metre wide dimensions, the Bentley EXP 100 GT is equipped with side front doors that rise up to about three metres when open.

Inside, wood, leather and glass are highlighted by omnipresent light — both natural (via the front-to-back glass sunroof) and artificial. The adjustable biometric seats can be configured in different ways according to whether the driver is actively behind the steering wheel or being driven by the car. Biometric sensors also monitor the temperature, passenger position and even blood pressure, in order to provide optimal comfort in all circumstances. The concept car is also equipped with an air purifier that filters air before it even penetrates inside and even its own ambient fragrance, developed alongside perfumer 12.29.

The Bentley Personal Assistant is also a main feature of the control panel, anticipating the driver and passenger’s comfort needs.

The four electric engines provide 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in less than 2.5s for a top speed of 300 km/h. The car’s range is up to 700 km, and the manufacturer has hinted at an 80 per cent charge in less than 15 minutes. — AFP-Relaxnews