CHIANG RAI, March 18 — From the capital Bangkok to Chiang Rai in the far northern reaches of the country, drivers and riders in Thailand queued for petrol Tuesday as shortages worsened and price rises loomed.

Authorities imposed a cap on the retail price of diesel after the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupted shipping and damaged petroleum facilities in the Middle East, raising global oil prices.

But Tuesday was the last day the 33 baht (RM3.99) a litre limit remained in force, and while Thailand’s transport minister said prices would go up by less than one baht on Wednesday, many feared bigger rises within days.

And supplies were running low in several parts of the country.

Dozens of cars queued to refuel outside a petrol station in Chiang Rai, while staff at another turned away incoming vehicles after it ran completely dry.

It received only 8,000 litres of diesel Tuesday, one third of its usual delivery, and no 95-grade petrol.

“It’s not enough for customers,” said employee Kanokwan Kantip.

Some facilities put out signs limiting drivers to 100 litres each, or a maximum purchase of 1,000 baht.

“I’m worried, because my vehicle runs on fuel,” said Grab food delivery rider Oracha, 48.

“When I have to turn off the app and drive around looking for fuel, I lose my income for that hour,” she said, adding she normally makes 30 to 50 baht an hour and has to work longer to make up for lost time.

“If there’s no fuel, it feels like I don’t have a job at all.”

Some popular temples reported shortages of fuel for cremations.

Authorities say the shortages are largely due to distribution bottlenecks and rising demand at major-brand stations, insisting that nationwide supplies remained sufficient, with reserves for around 100 days.

Energy ministry official Sarawut Kaewtathip told reporters the government had instructed Thailand’s six petroleum refineries to operate at full capacity, adding the country had secured additional supplies from Angola and the United States.

He urged the public to use energy more efficiently and avoid panic buying or excessive fuel hoarding.

But even in Bangkok there were long queues at fuel stations, some of them imposing a 600-baht maximum purchase.

Line Man food delivery rider Kanokpon Sawaengkij was unimpressed by official assurances, accusing the government of lying.

“There’s not enough fuel,” said the 33-year-old as he waited for an order near the capital’s Victory Monument.

“I know this firsthand because I’m out working every single day. Petrol stations close, or they run out of gas, saying we have to wait for the tanker truck to come and refill.”

“So how am I supposed to work?”

If the petrol price reached 35 baht a litre it would wipe out his delivery fee, he added. “So, obviously, it just isn’t worth it, right?” — AFP