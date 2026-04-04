MUMBAI, April 4 — An Indian-flagged tanker carrying LPG has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz, India’s government said today.

Following US-Israel military strikes, Iran has effectively halted maritime traffic in the key waterway, which is a critical route for global crude oil and gas.

But New Delhi, which is the world’s second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas, has managed to secure passage for several Indian-flagged vessels over the last three weeks.

Today, the shipping ministry confirmed that LPG carrier Green Sanvi had transited through the chokepoint.

“Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 MT of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board”, a statement said, without giving further details on its final destination.

It added that 17 Indian-flagged vessels, with 460 Indian seafarers, “remain in the western Persian Gulf region”.

Data from ship tracking company Marine Traffic’s website confirmed that the Green Sanvi was an Indian-flagged tanker.

Public broadcaster All India Radio said it was the “seventh India-bound LPG tanker” to cross the Strait of Hormuz since the Middle East war began.

India imports about 60 percent of its LPG needs and has been grappling with a gas crunch over the last month.

The Indian government has imposed tighter controls over natural and cooking gas following import disruptions—prioritising supply towards households and limiting the amount available for industrial use.

New Delhi maintains strong relations with Tehran but has steadily expanded cooperation with Israel in defence, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity. — AFP