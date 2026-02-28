LA PAZ, Feb 28 — At least 15 people were killed yesterday when a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying banknotes crashed while landing near the capital La Paz, authorities said, prompting police to repel bystanders grabbing spilled cash.

The aircraft, a C-130 Hercules transport plane, veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and crashed into an avenue, crushing at least one car and damaging trucks, local media footage showed.

“We are recovering the bodies of these people who have sadly suffered in the accident,” Colonel Pavel Tovar of the national fire department told reporters, saying at least 15 people died in the disaster. — AFP