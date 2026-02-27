KAJANG, Feb 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that the Cabinet discussed today whether to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the controversy surrounding Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Speaking to reporters after performing his Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Bandar Kajang, Anwar acknowledged the high-level discussions but kept the details closely guarded.

“We have discussed the matter properly earlier; a statement will be issued later,” he said.

The Cabinet's deliberation follows mounting public pressure and recent calls to establish an RCI to examine explosive allegations of a so-called "corporate mafia" linked to the MACC.

Proponents of the inquiry argue that a completely independent body is necessary to address the severity of the claims transparently and impartially.

Although the MACC has vehemently dismissed the allegations as baseless rumours originating from an anonymous blog, political allies within the ruling coalition have publicly demanded further scrutiny.

DAP national chairman Gobind Singh Deo recently stated that a mere denial from the anti-graft agency was insufficient to settle the serious questions raised about its institutional integrity.

Reiterating the party’s firm stance, the Damansara MP noted that an RCI is the best-equipped mechanism to handle the probe.

This position, which was previously echoed by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, stresses that an RCI would possess the necessary statutory powers to execute a comprehensive and unquestionable inquiry into the MACC's operations.