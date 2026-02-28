WASHINGTON, Feb 28 — AI startup Anthropic vowed to sue the United States yesterday after the Pentagon banned its use by the military.

The ban, in the form of a “supply chain risk” designation, came after the company objected to its artificial intelligence technology being used for domestic mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.

“No amount of intimidation or punishment from the Department of War will change our position on mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. We will challenge any supply chain risk designation in court,” the company said in a statement. — AFP