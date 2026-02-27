PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Putrajaya will decide next week whether to launch a sweeping Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) against the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), pending the findings of a high-level probe by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the timeline today, explaining that an ongoing AGC-led investigation into MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki is currently nearing completion.

The probe specifically examines claims that Azam held corporate shares, alongside allegations that the MACC as an institution was being manipulated to serve private corporate interests.

“The Cabinet has discussed the matter and was informed that the investigation authority led by the Attorney General’s Chambers is almost done and will submit its report next week,” Fahmi told reporters following the weekly Cabinet meeting here.

He emphasised that the government views the allegations with the utmost seriousness.

Ministers will thoroughly examine the AGC’s findings once they are submitted before officially deciding on their next course of action, which includes the potential convening of the RCI.

Addressing the broader controversy, Fahmi noted that criminal investigators have also been engaged for the intestigation.

“In relation to claims that the MACC was used for corporate interests, a police report has been lodged and the Royal Malaysia Police have begun investigations to identify any party that may have violated the law,” the minister added.

Fahmi reiterated the administration’s overarching commitment to transparency, stressing that any proven wrongdoing will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law to uphold and safeguard public confidence in the nation’s core anti-corruption institutions.

The government had previously announced the formation of a special investigation committee specifically tasked with probing the claims surrounding Azam.

That task force is chaired by Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar.