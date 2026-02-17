SION, Feb 17 — The local fire chief for a Swiss ski resort where a New Year’s fire broke out in a bar, claiming 41 lives, was questioned for the first time yesterday by Swiss investigating prosecutors.

David Vocat, who was being questioned as a witness, was seen by AFP inside the central police station in the town of Sion, speaking with his lawyer, who declined to answer questions from journalists outside during a brief break in proceedings.

Besides those killed in the blaze in the resort in the Alpine village of Crans-Montana—most of whom were teenagers—another 115 people were injured when flames consumed the bottom floor of Le Constellation bar in the early hours of January 1.

Prosecutors believe the fire started when champagne bottles with sparklers attached were raised too close to the bar basement ceiling, igniting sound insulation foam.

Public anger was directed at Crans-Montana municipality when on January 6 it was revealed that no mandatory annual safety check had been carried out at the bar since 2019.

Yesterday’s hearing was highly anticipated by lawyers and civil parties, following revelations by Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Sunday claiming that a 2023 audit highlighted serious deficiencies in the municipality’s fire safety.

“I am surprised that this report is only being released a month and a half after events began, especially since the municipality told us it was cooperating with the justice system to uncover the truth. Unfortunately, I see that this is not the case,” Alain Viscolo, a lawyer representing two victims, told AFP.

“We had high expectations and we have always been left disappointed,” he added. — AFP