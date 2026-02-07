KYIV, Feb 7 — The US wants Russia and Ukraine to find a solution on how to end the war, the largest since World War Two, before summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

In remarks to reporters released by his office today, Zelenskiy said that the US had proposed a new round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow to take place in Miami in a week and that Kyiv had agreed to that.

Ukraine and Russia concluded two days of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi this week without a major breakthrough. — Reuters