WASHINGTON, Feb 3 — US President Donald Trump said late yesterday that his administration is seeking US$1 billion (RM4 billion) in damages from Harvard University.

“We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University,” he said in a post on Truth Social, without saying what specific harms the university had caused.

Trump’s administration in December appealed a judge’s ruling holding that it unlawfully terminated more than US$2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard and can no longer cut off research funding to the Ivy League school.

Harvard has been a central focus of the administration’s broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at US universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and “radical left” ideologies.

Trump said last year that his administration was close to a deal with Harvard that would include a US$500 million payment by the school, after months of negotiations over school policies. — AFP