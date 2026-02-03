JAKARTA, Feb 3 — In an effort to support its energy self-sufficiency goal, Indonesia plans to restrict export of palm oil waste including used cooking oil, to ensure the materials are prioritised for domestic use.

President Prabowo Subianto said such materials would be channelled to support, among others, domestic biodiesel and aviation fuel production.

“Palm oil waste, used cooking oil, can be used as raw material for aviation fuel. So, with apologies to other nations, I am closing it.

“I am banning the export of palm oil waste and used cooking oil. It must first serve the interests of the Indonesian people,” he said in his remarks during the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of the central and regional governments in Sentul, Bogor Regency, West Java, yesterday.

A video of his speech was shared on social media.

Prabowo said expanding palm-based energy development would help reduce Indonesia’s dependence on energy imports.

He added that Indonesia aims not only to achieve biodiesel self-sufficiency but also to become one of the world’s largest producers of aviation fuel. — Bernama