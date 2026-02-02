WASHINGTON, Feb 2 — US President Donald Trump announced yesterday he is closing the Kennedy Centre arts complex in Washington for two years, beginning on July 4 — the nation’s 250th anniversary — for a thorough renovation.

Since returning to office, Trump has launched a forceful takeover of the once non-partisan centre, branding some of its programming too “woke” and adding his own name to the facade.

“I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Centre to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two-year period of time,” Trump, who is the centre’s chairman of the board, posted on his Truth Social platform.

The decision, he said, will be subject to approval of the board, which he handpicked upon taking over as chairman.

Trump said the facility’s various entertainment events — concerts, operas, musicals, ballet performances, and interactive arts — would impede and slow the construction and renovation operations, and that a full temporary closure would be necessary.

“The Trump Kennedy Centre, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalisation, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World,” he said.

“America will be very proud of its new and beautiful Landmark for many generations to come.”

The extent of the “complete rebuilding” mentioned by Trump is unclear, but he has long declared that the structure — built as a living memorial to slain US president John F Kennedy and opened in 1971 — is dilapidated and needs a facelift.

Since the makeover of the board, including the instalment of Trump as chairman, several prominent artists and shows have cancelled their appearances at the centre, including the musical Hamilton, operatic soprano Renee Fleming and renowned composer Philip Glass.

The Washington National Opera recently announced it would leave the Kennedy Centre, its home since the centre’s opening.

Some have directly cited Trump’s name being added to the institution and its facade, while others have noted logistical or financial pressures. — AFP