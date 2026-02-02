IPOH, Feb 2 — An 83-year-old man drowned after falling into a ditch in Pekan Sungai Dulang near Hutan Melintang today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting deputy director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received a distress call at 9.42am.

“Members of the public managed to pull him to the side of the ditch. He was later pronounced dead by the Ministry of Health personnel, and his body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement. — Bernama