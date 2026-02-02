KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 2 — Thirty-three Selangor FC supporters have been remanded to assist in the investigation into the commotion that occurred at the drawbridge yesterday.

The remand was granted after all of them were brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court here today.

The incident, which took place at about 6.30pm, occurred ahead of the Super League clash between Terengganu FC and Selangor FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said they were among some 400 supporters detained and brought to the district police headquarters last night for urine screening.

He said a press conference on further developments in the case would be held by Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin at 2.30pm.

Earlier, several videos showing a group of Selangor FC supporters marching with the team’s flag from the city towards the drawbridge before setting off flares mid-way went viral on social media. — Bernama