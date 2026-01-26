MOSCOW, Jan 26 — Russia maintains its position as the world’s second most powerful country in terms of military strength at the beginning of 2026, the Global Firepower 2026 Military Strength Ranking data showed on today, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

The ranking evaluates over 60 factors to calculate the military power index of 145 countries, including their financial situation, geographic location, logistical capabilities and others.

“For 2026, Russia is ranked 2 of 145 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review,” the ranking’s website read.

The United States holds first place, with China, India, South Korea, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Italy also in the top ten. At the same time, Ukraine currently ranks 20th.

The Global Firepower also presented a naval fleet strength ranking for 51 countries based on tonnage. According to the statistics, the Russian navy ranks third globally, behind only the US and China.

The Global Firepower is a military power ranking that has been published since 2005. It is part of the Military Factory network, which provides data on national armaments. — Bernama